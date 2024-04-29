Prof MK Sridhar felicitated by teachers’ forum

Educationist Prof MK Sridhar, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, was felicitated for the achievement on Sunday by the Vijaya College Retired Teachers’ Forum.
Sridhar was felicitated twice, once by the forum and then by Vijaya College.
He gratefully reminisced about how his supportive colleagues at Vijaya College always made him feel accepted, despite his physical disability. “I had even expressed my gratitude to the management through a ‘letter to the editor’ published in the Indian Express,” he added.
For the educationist, who was a commerce lecturer at Vijaya College for 20 years, from 1979-99, the stint provided a solid understanding of the education system, which he said was instrumental when he later joined Bangalore University.
Speaking on the occasion, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, Chairman of Adamya Chethana Foundation, said, “When I saw on Doordarshan that MKS had been awarded the Padma Shri, I felt as happy as if I had won it myself.”
She shared anecdotes from her decade-long experience with Sridhar in ABVP, noting his rare knack for remembering people and his conversations with them.
(Published 29 April 2024, 00:34 IST)