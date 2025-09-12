Punjabi community in Bengaluru send help to flood-affected Punjab

<p>The Punjabi community in Bengaluru is raising funds and sending volunteers for flood relief to their home state, which is reeling from its worst floods since 1988. Over 2,100 villages across 23 districts of Punjab have been severely affected.</p>.<p>On Monday, Punjabi Sabha, a non-profit active since 1982, sent three volunteers to Amritsar, where they were joined by five of their relatives to deliver relief supplies to those affected. Alongside newer groups such as Harmony and Mission Chai, the Sabha has raised Rs 10 lakh in funds. Harmony is a social group comprising businesspersons in their 50s and 60s, while Mission Chai, known for serving free tea at hospitals, includes volunteers of all age groups.</p>.Punjabi community presence behind our success story in UK: PNB.<p>“We are distributing medicines, mosquito nets, torches, solar lights, and hygiene kits. They did not want blankets as the weather there is getting warmer,” said Punjabi Sabha president Rajesh Munglani.</p>.<p>The volunteers have so far been able to offer help to families in Ghonewal, close to the India-Pakistan border, and along the Tawi river towards Jammu. “It has been a struggle to reach them. Access has been cut off due to flooding. Our team has been using ropes to wade through the water,” Munglani added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Halasuru has collected roughly Rs 20 lakh in donations, with contributions ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 50,000. “We plan to buy medicines and construction materials. Once the water recedes, a team from the gurudwara will travel to Punjab to distribute these articles and assist in rebuilding,” said manager Rishi Pal Singh. Donations to the gurudwara can be made in person, or online with assistance by calling 80500 00188.</p>