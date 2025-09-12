Menu
bengaluru

Punjabi community in Bengaluru send help to flood-affected Punjab

On Monday, Punjabi Sabha, a non-profit active since 1982, sent three volunteers to Amritsar, where they were joined by five of their relatives to deliver relief supplies to those affected.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 20:54 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 20:54 IST
India NewsBengaluruPunjabfloods

