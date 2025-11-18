<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday unveiled three new policies- Information Technology Policy, the SpaceTech Policy, and the Startup Policy 2025-2030, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 here on Tuesday.</p><p>"With this data-driven, emerging technology-ready Karnataka Information Technology Policy 2025–2030, we aim to transform the state into a global destination for innovation and deep tech," Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=siddaramaiah+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyDQgCEAAYhgMYgAQYigUyBwgDEAAY7wUyCggEEAAYgAQYogQyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDzSAQgyMDA2ajBqN6gCCLACAfEF_AsF8FN74qY&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Siddaramaiah</a> said at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th edition of BTS.</p>.Deep tech decade: We are creating a solid base of skill sets, says IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge.<p>With the SpaceTech Policy 2025–2030, the aim is to position the state as the country's leading space technology hub, capturing 50% of the national market and 5% globally by 2034, he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah also said that the new Startup Policy aims to enable the creation of 25,000 startups over the next five years through strategic interventions in funding, market access, infrastructure, talent development, and social inclusion.</p><p>Bengaluru is home to over 16,000 startups and the state accounts for nearly 47% of India’s total startup funding.</p><p>Addressing delegates at the BTS event, the CM said Karnataka is India’s largest R&D and product development hub. </p><p>Karnataka contributes 42% of the country's IT exports, valued at over Rs 3.2 lakh crore, growing at 27% year-on-year. </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said 60 nations are participating in the event. "Over 1,200 exhibitors, 15,000 delegates, and more than 10,000 startups are attending the BTS event," he said.</p><p>At the inauguration, the Karnataka government also announced the launch of </p><p>KEO (Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source), an AI-ready personal computer designed and developed in the state for Rs 18,999.</p><p><strong>Karnataka has attracted 80% of India’s greenfield FDI in biotech</strong> </p><p>Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday chaired a roundtable with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to strengthen Karnataka’s position as a major hub for global pharma manufacturing, exports, and innovation. The session focused on shaping the future of India’s pharmaceutical industry and accelerating Karnataka’s emergence as a preferred destination for manufacturing and investment.</p><p>The state hosts 60% of the country's biotech companies and contributes 33% of the country’s biotech exports. Karnataka has attracted 80% of India’s greenfield FDI in biotech in recent years and supports over 1,000 biotech startups.</p>