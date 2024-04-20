Private school students' crowdfunding success 

Bengaluru: A group of students from a private school in Bengaluru, who were raising money through crowdfunding for two local nonprofit organisations, were astonished when they recently received a staggering Rs 60 lakh.
Students, aged 11 to 17 from the Canadian International School, raised the money. They donated the amount to two charities — GreenSole Foundation and Sparsha Trust — both dedicated to supporting underprivileged children.
"This effort will benefit 5,357 students across rural Bengaluru,” said Anusree Upendran, head of CSR Initiatives at GreenSole Foundation, which provides back-to-school packs for underprivileged children.
GreenSole Foundation currently has two residential schools for girls, and the funds will be used toward food, healthcare and educational support for the 220 female residents of one of the Sparsha Trust schools.
(Published 19 April 2024, 20:33 IST)