Raghu Dixit to take Da Ra Bendre to the Olympics

Vocalist and music composer Raghu Dixit’s contemporary folk band, The Raghu Dixit Project, is all set to perform at the Paris Olympics next week.
Dixit, who is known for singing Indian philosopher and poet Shishunala Sharif’s songs such as ‘Parasiva’, ‘Lokada kalaji’ and ‘Gudugudiya’, will also perform Kannada Jnanpith laureate Da Ra Bendre's poems on the international stage. ‘Kudilikke hatthidyanna’, a poem by Bendre, also a part of the band’s new album ‘Shakkar’, will be included in the Olympics performance.
According to the song’s description online, it is one of Bendre’s quirkiest poems, addressing one of mankind’s biggest dilemmas: ‘Is it necessary to be perfect or is it ok to be flawed?’. Here, the poet sounds a note of caution to a young man craving a drink.
Speaking to Metrolife, Dixit says, “The performance aims to showcase Indian spiritual poetry and culture on the world stage.” They will perform a mix of Hindi and Kannada songs, including saint Kabir’s poems.
“India is the spiritual capital of the world and to project that at the Olympics is a real privilege,” Dixit adds.
For the first time, India will have its own pavilion at the Olympic games — the India House. Dixit’s band will perform a one-hour-long set each on July 29 and 30 at India House. Singer Shaan and music group Penn Masala are also set to perform at the programme.
Published 23 July 2024, 23:51 IST