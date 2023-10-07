Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Railway board member inspects projects at Yeshwantpur, Cantt stations

He also inspected the progress of the ongoing Baiyappanahalli–Whitefield quadrupling work and the Hosur–Baiyappanahalli section.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 05:43 IST

 Roop Narayan Sunkar, railway board member (infrastructure), inspected redevelopment works at the Yeshwantpur and Cantonment railway stations on Friday.

He also inspected the progress of the ongoing Baiyappanahalli–Whitefield quadrupling work and the Hosur–Baiyappanahalli section.

Sunkar held a progress review meeting with senior officers of the South Western Railway (SWR), besides officers of the Bengaluru division, Railways' Construction Organisation, Gati Shakti, K-RIDE, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited at the Divisional Railway Manager’s conference hall in the Bengaluru division office.

Yogesh Mohan, divisional railway manager, Bengaluru division; SPS Gupta, chief administrative officer (construction), SWR; VK Agarwal, principal chief mechanical engineer, SWR; Anju Ranjan, principal financial advisor and chief accounts officer, (construction); Ram Gopal, principal chief engineer, SWR, were among the senior officers present at the inspection and meeting.

(Published 07 October 2023, 05:43 IST)
BengaluruYeshwanthpur

