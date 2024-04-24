Rain or shine? Popular apps to keep track of the weather

Bengaluru’s unusually hot weather has become a talking point. After brief showers a few days ago, we are back to experiencing severe heat. Keep these apps handy to plan your day.
AccuWeather: Weather Radar
This app has been recognised by the World Meteorological Organisation. It has won awards for its user interface, data representation, and timely weather warnings. It provides forecast up to 45 days. The premium version provides updates on rain, air quality, humidity level, UV Index, wind, dew point, cloud cover and visibility. Its ‘health and activities outlook’ feature gives tips on how to deal with allergens.
It is the official app of the India Meteorological Department. It provides a seven-day forecast and also gives daily information about temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, sunrise/sunset and moonrise/moonset. It is available in English, Hindi, and regional languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.
Available in nine Indian languages, the app provides weather-related information for over 7,500 locations in the country and 2 lakh locations globally. It gives three-hourly, daily, and weekly forecasts for any location. It also features interactive information connected to topics like lifestyle, culture, food, sports and travel.
(Published 24 April 2024, 03:45 IST)