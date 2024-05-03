Rain relief short-lived as familiar woes return to Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: After six long months of dry weather, Bengaluru finally received its first showers of rain.
While the initial joy was palpable, it was quickly overshadowed by a series of problems triggered by the downpour. One of the most widespread issues was long power outages that plagued multiple areas across the city.
Residents complained about staying in the dark long after the rain stopped.
Raj S, a resident of Eshwara Layout in Indiranagar, told DH that power was not restored even three hours after the rains stopped. “I heard a loud sound from the transformer, causing the outage. Even after three hours, the main road and one side of the road have supply, while our area is reeling under darkness."
Voicing his concern about a larger technical problem, he added that residents from the area did not receive any response from the authorities even after multiple attempts to contact them.
However, Bescom claimed no major disruptions or circuit breakdowns were recorded.
A Bescom official told DH, "Short interruptions are common and unavoidable during the first downpour. Since the wires are heated up during the summer, they tend to be at a higher risk of being damaged when it rains," and added that Bescom staff would restore power supply within few hours of receiving the complaints.
Traffic disruptions were reported throughout the city.
MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told DH, “About eight people on two-wheelers lost their balance and skidded on Sankey Road, and PG Halli area between Cauvery and Windsor due to the rain."
He explained that pods from a variety of the Broome Raintree fall on the ground due to the rain, releasing a slippery liquid when crushed under vehicle tyres, making the riders more prone to skidding.
Waterlogging was also reported from the Ramamurthy Nagar underpass on the Outer Ring Road, causing traffic disruptions.