Rajajinagar road accident: BWSSB says ‘not our fault’

<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Friday clarified it had no fault in the accident that happened on the night of June 4 night, in which a biker had met with an accident.</p>.<p>The Rajajinagar traffic police have filed an FIR against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and BWSSB following a complaint. The complaint alleged that a biker fell on Dr Rajkumar Road, sustaining injuries due to works undertaken by the civic agencies.</p>.<p>The complainant stated that road conditions at the spot were poor, with the road dug up for pipe-laying work and pipes haphazardly placed on the side of the road.</p>.<p>The BWSSB, in a statement, stated that no works were ongoing on the said day.</p>.<p>"On June 4, since Royal Challengers Bengaluru had won the IPL trophy, there were too many people on the road, celebrating the victory. Hence, we had not taken up any work on that day. Also, the contractors and many workers were at the spot that day and have confirmed to the BWSSB that no such incident took place," the BWSSB said.</p>