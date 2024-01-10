Ramachandran takes over as BMTC boss

Bengaluru: Ramachandran R, a 2012-batch IAS officer, took office as the new managing director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).
Ramachandran will hold the position in addition to his existing responsibility as the BBMP special commissioner (elections). He received the charge on Tuesday from outgoing MD Sathyavathi G.
Sathyavathi, who is due to retire on superannuation in June 2025, was transferred on Monday after occupying the post for over 21 months. She hasn't been given a new posting.
The KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation had complained to the government against her, saying she didn't meet the union representatives even once nor had she interacted with the BMTC employees.