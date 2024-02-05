Raman awards shine light on young innovators

Bengaluru: Panchavati, the expansive residence of India’s Nobel laureate Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman, buzzed with the enthusiasm of young scientific minds on Sunday, as sunlight filtered through the majestic trees that shaded the premises.
The seventh annual Raman Young Science Innovator Awards, organised by the Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation (ISPF) in collaboration with the Raman Research Institute Trust (RRIT), captivated 104 students from across the country.
These students, meticulously selected from 3,000 entries, represented various levels — junior, intermediate, and senior — transforming the fair into a testament to a scientist’s contribution to society.
Fifteen students were honoured at the event, with nine receiving the Raman Young Science Innovator (RYSI) awards across different levels. Six students from intermediate and senior levels were also presented with the Raman Club awards for showcasing exceptional original ideas in science.
While majority of the participants hailed from various parts of Karnataka, such as Harihar, Harapanahalli, Dharwad, Sringeri, and Bengaluru, the event also drew young scientists from Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Magilvathani, a 9th-grader from Thiruvallur who secured the RYSI award for the senior level, said she believes in solving real-world problems through science. “We were given some experiments to carry out based on the concepts we came across in our classrooms, followed by our individual projects,” she said.
Dr Jayant Murthy, a retired professor from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, said events like these provide students with a platform to showcase their learning and receive feedback from experts — an opportunity often lacking within the confines of schools.
When asked about the selection criteria for winners, Dr Murthy emphasised their understanding of the projects and their enjoyment of the scientific process. “We looked at whether they actually knew and understood what they made, and enjoyed ‘playing’ science,” he explained.
Jyoti Thyagarajan, a retired high school teacher and scientist, said communities converging to discuss science is one of the most rewarding and essential human activities.