Rameshwaram Cafe blast: 'Conspirator' sent to judicial custody

Bengaluru: The NIA special court on Wednesday ordered judicial custody of Muzammil Shareef, the alleged key conspirator in the IED blast in the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookfield on March 1. Ten people had suffered injuries.
Shareef, who is originally from Kalasa district in Chikkamagaluru, was arrested by the NIA in Bengaluru last week over allegedly extending logistic support to the suspected bomber.
The apex investigation agency said that they have established Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, a resident of Thirthahalli, as the prime suspect who carried out the blast. The agency also said that Abdul Matheen Taha, another absconding terror suspect, has been suspected to have played a role of “co-conspirator” in the blast. Mussavir and Abdul are still at large.
