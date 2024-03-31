Ransomware attack hits Bengaluru firm, criminals demand $80,000

Bengaluru: A private firm in Bengaluru became the target of a ransomware attack last month and was told to pay $80,000 (approx. Rs 66.70 lakh), failing which cybercriminals threatened to put the data on sale on the dark web.
Ransomware attacks are a global menace and have become profitable for cybercriminals. In a ransomware attack, hackers encrypt the organisation's data and leave messages on a computer for payments to be made. Once the money is paid, the data is decrypted.
In the Bengaluru case, the computers of BSR Infratech India Ltd, a firm located in Yelahanka offering construction services, were hacked on Feb 27, according to an employee. But the incident came to light on March 28 after a police complaint was filed on behalf of BSR Infratech.
An official said the complaint was delayed as the firm took time to verify the details before approaching the police.
J Ajay Krishna, a company employee and the complainant, said the hacker gained access to details of employees, clients, customers, business details and others. The data files were then encrypted, Krishna said.
Subsequently, the hackers directed the firm via a message on a .txt file to contact Lockhelp1998@skiff.com and retryit1998@tutamail.com for the decryption key by paying $80,000.
"If the demands were not met, they [hackers] threatened to sell the data on the black market,” the complainant claimed as per the FIR seen by DH.
A source in the firm confirmed that the hack took place but refused to comment further as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Based on the complaint, the Northeast Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime police registered a case under Section 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
A senior police officer told DH that the investigators were examining the claims.
"The servers are down for data copying for the time being,” the officer said. “But they [the company] are saying that most of their data was intact.”
(Published 30 March 2024, 23:57 IST)