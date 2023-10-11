Real estate’s envy, Karnataka’s pride: Flying school gets DGCA’s praise

Shortage of manpower was the primary concern it expressed during the audit, which is an annual exercise. After the chief aircraft maintenance engineer resigned almost a month ago, the state government has not filled up the post yet. “The flying activity has come to a halt as no aircraft can be put to use without the consent of the engineer,” a DGCA official told DH on condition of anonymity.

The audit team also found the simulator to be dysfunctional as the powerback was not working, but the officials said it was not a major issue. Overall, the team was happy with the school, one of the oldest in the country, but faced threat of closure repeatedly as its prime location has curtailed development of real estate sector.

‘DGCA feedback significant’

Top official sources in the government said the positive feedback of DGCA is significant for the survival of the flying school which is located inside the 214-acre Jakkur aerodrome.

“There is a fresh attempt to close the training school, which is the only government-run flying institute in Karnataka. If it is closed, no candidate from an economically backward family can ever aspire to be a pilot,” he said.

Real estate developers, including CREDAI Bengaluru, have shared their concerns against reopening the flying training school in Jakkur. They are primarily concerned about the 45-metre height restriction in a five-kilometre radius of the school. After the school was reopened last year, the BBMP had issued notices to around a dozen apartments that had breached the height regulations.

A prominent builder told DH that there is a haphazard thinking on the part of the government which is causing confusion and anxiety among builders.

“The flying school was reopened last year without obtaining the licence. The builder is being penalised for buildings that have already come up in the surroundings. The government should shift the school to some other city which is not densely populated,” he said.

Captain Arvind Sharma, a flight instructor and one of the tenants of Jakkur aerodrome, said the Maharajas of Mysore granted the land to the government for the purpose of setting up a flying training school.

“The government should instead take responsibility and ensure better upkeep of both the aerodrome and the school,” he said.

A senior official from the Department of Sports, under whose purview the flying school falls, said the DGCA has completed the audit and the department is awaiting the report.