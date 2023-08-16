Reality check: Shortage of tests, medicine plague Bengaluru's Namma Clinics

Many of Bengaluru’s Namma Clinics are short of medicines and are conducting a limited number of tests at their diagnostic labs, a reality check by DH shows. On August 4, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited Delhi’s mohalla clinics set up by the AAP government, and described their achievements as ‘overhyped.’
He also claimed that clinics in Karnataka have more facilities, including labs to do immediate tests.
Namma Clinics were set up towards the end of the BJP tenure, with the intention of treating chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. One clinic was promised for each of the city’s 243 wards. Currently, 225 are operational, and another 14 are set to be inaugurated next week.
No insulin
A medical officer in charge of a Namma Clinic in Subhash Nagar (ward 134) said it did not have all the medicines prescribed for diabetes.
At another clinic, in Dayananda Nagar (ward 139), only one pill was available to treat diabetes, and the commonly prescribed metformin was not. Namma Clinics aren’t stocking insulin, as it requires refrigeration. The clinics DH visited had a limited number of medicines available, such as antibiotics, and tablets for fever, gastroenteritis, skin problems, arthritis, and pain relief. The doctor at one clinic said she was facing a shortage of paracetamol tablets.
Currently, the clinics only have about 10 tests, like those for dengue, malaria, HIV and sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy, and random blood sugar. They lack equipment like centrifuge machines for other basic tests such as complete blood count (CBC).
The medical officer at the first clinic said the dengue tests were not the standard IgM Elisa test. This clinic receives around 25 patients a day, while the other gets 15. Patients who need insulin, more tests or scans are referred to PHCs and government hospitals.
The clinics also didn’t have regular wellness activities, such as yoga classes, as originally planned. “People will come for these activities only if we can provide breakfast or so. We do not have separate funds for these programmes,” said a medical officer.
BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr K V Trilok Chandra said that diagnostic labs are not part of Namma Clinics in other districts, but were introduced in Bengaluru because of the BBMP’s initiative. “Basic medicines are available, and we are planning to improve lab facilities as funds become available,” he told DH.