Reality check: Shortage of tests, medicine plague Bengaluru's Namma Clinics

At another clinic, in Dayananda Nagar (ward 139), only one pill was available to treat diabetes, and the commonly prescribed metformin was not. Namma Clinics aren’t stocking insulin, as it requires refrigeration. The clinics DH visited had a limited number of medicines available, such as antibiotics, and tablets for fever, gastroenteritis, skin problems, arthritis, and pain relief. The doctor at one clinic said she was facing a shortage of paracetamol tablets.