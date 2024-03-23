Red Cross distributes food kits to family of tuberculosis patients  

Bengaluru: Marking World Tuberculosis Day, the Bengaluru Urban district branch of the Indian Red Cross Society distributed food kits to 25 families of tuberculosis patients on Friday.
This initiative was carried out in partnership with the Surya Foundation and Taseem Foundation.
Balakrishna Shetty AB, the chairman of the branch, commended the efforts of both foundations and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to provide support to these families with essential food kits.
(Published 22 March 2024, 21:05 IST)