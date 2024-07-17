Registration opens for education research programme

Bengaluru: The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) on Tuesday opened the registration for the next batch of students as part of its Research Education Advancement Programme (REAP).
The three-year programme in basic sciences is offered concurrently with regular college education and is designed to guide students towards research careers. It focuses on physics, astrophysics, and physics in biology.
REAP is primarily aimed at students enrolled for BSc courses with physics as one of the major subjects. JNP said a limited number of "motivated and qualified students" will be admitted to the first year of the programme. It said engineering students with an aptitude for research will also be considered.
The Bangalore Association for Science Education will anchor the programme in association with the Indian Institute of Science, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Raman Research Institute, and International Centre for Theoretical Sciences.
The course sessions, to be held on weekends and holidays, will commence on August 3. Registrations close on July 28 and they will be limited to the first 150 students.
For details, candidates can mail info@taralaya.org.
Published 17 July 2024, 01:53 IST