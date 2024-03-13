Registrations for Ranga Shankara’s summer workshops for kids open

Ranga Shankara will host theatre workshops for children on its premises in J P Nagar, starting April. Registrations are now open.
Started in 2007, the annual ‘Summer Express’ is a series of intensive theatre workshops focusing on writing, acting, and comic timing skills. Each workshop is two weeks long and is open to kids in the 5 to 12 age group.
This year, the workshops are divided into two batches. The first batch will be held between April 8 and 21. It will feature ‘Reading, writing and breathing’, a storytelling workshop by Kavya Srinivasan, ‘Playing with shadows’, a session on shadow puppetry and theatre by Anish Victor, and ‘Discovering Yakshagana’, a beginners workshop by seasoned artiste Prasad Cherkady.
The second batch will commence on April 22 and end on May 5. It will include ‘Laughter laboratory’, a workshop on the art of finding humour by Prithesh Bhandary and Saachi Pimprikar, and ‘Playing, thinking, asking & being…. through theatre’, a workshop
by Lekha Naidu.
Each workshop will accommodate 20 children and the participants will put up a 15-minute demonstration at the end of every workshop.
Ranga Shankara will also organise cooking workshops on the sidelines. Anju Sudarshan of Anju’s Cafe, located on the premises, will host two workshops for kids in the age groups of 5 to 7, and 8 to 11.
For details, check @rangashankara on Instagram. Register online.
(Published 12 March 2024, 23:42 IST)