Registrations for Ranga Shankara’s summer workshops for kids open

This year, the workshops are divided into two batches. The first batch will be held between April 8 and 21. It will feature ‘Reading, writing and breathing’, a storytelling workshop by Kavya Srinivasan, ‘Playing with shadows’, a session on shadow puppetry and theatre by Anish Victor, and ‘Discovering Yakshagana’, a beginners workshop by seasoned artiste Prasad Cherkady.