<p>Bengaluru: In an interim order, the High Court of Karnataka has directed the Bengaluru police not to harass Ola Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Agarwal, and Subrath Kumar Dash, Head, Vehicle Homologations and Regulations, under the pretext of investigating an employee's suicide. </p><p>Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order on a petition filed by the petitioners challenging the FIR registered by the Subramanyapura police in connection with the death by suicide of an Ola engineer. </p> .Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal booked after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page death note.<p>"The police, who are investigating into the case registered in Cr.No.372/2025 of Subramanyapura Police Station, Bengaluru City, shall not harass the petitioners in the guise of investigation,” the court said. </p><p>The Subramanyapura police had registered the FIR in connection with the death of K Aravind, an employee with Ola Electric. The FIR was registered for offences under section 108 of BNS. </p> .<p>The petitioners stated that the police issued a notice on October 7 to both Agarwal and Dash in connection with the case. </p><p>The court ordered notice to the respondent police and directed the case to be posted after serving notice on the complainant in the case Ashwin Kannan, the brother of the deceased.</p>