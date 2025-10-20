Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Relief to Ola founder: Karnataka HC directs Bengaluru police not to harass him in suicide case

Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order on a petition filed by the petitioners challenging the FIR registered by the Subramanyapura police in connection with the death by suicide of an Ola engineer.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 16:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 16:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us