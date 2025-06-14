Replace damaged slab cover of drains, BBMP tells BWSSB

<p>Bengaluru: The zonal commissioner of the BBMP's East Zone on Friday directed BWSSB engineers to replace the damaged slab cover of drains, especially from 12th Main Road in Indiranagar to Ganapathi Enclave.</p>.<p>During the inspection, Zonal Commissioner R Snehal found that the water was overflowing through the damaged slabs of drains, causing inconvenience to the public.</p>.BBMP repairs road near school after DH report .<p>The inspection involved walking the stretch from Sony Signal to Ganapathi Enclave via Domlur flyover.</p>.<p>From defunct electric poles and construction materials blocking footpaths to encroachments, potholes and dry trees, the zonal commissioner found all that is wrong in just a three-km stretch. </p>