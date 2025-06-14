Menu
Replace damaged slab cover of drains, BBMP tells BWSSB

During the inspection, Zonal Commissioner R Snehal found that the water was overflowing through the damaged slabs of drains, causing inconvenience to the public.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 21:57 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 21:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruBBMP

