Reputed Bengaluru hotels including The Oterra get bomb threats

A bomb threat mail was sent on Thursday to three reputed hotels including The Oterra in the Bengaluru.

Teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at The Oterra hotel, ANI quoted DCP South East Bengaluru as saying.

This comes after a bomb threat on Wednesday sent alarm bells ringing in Delhi's North Block, which houses the home ministry office, but was declared a hoax after nothing objectionable was found, officials said.

On May 14, at least eight schools in different parts of Bengaluru received a bomb threat email that was later declared a 'hoax' by the city police.



