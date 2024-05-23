Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Reputed Bengaluru hotels including The Oterra get bomb threats

Teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at The Oterra hotel, ANI quoted DCP South East Bengaluru as saying.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 06:23 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 06:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A bomb threat mail was sent on Thursday to three reputed hotels including The Oterra in the Bengaluru.

Teams of Bomb Squad and Police are currently at The Oterra hotel, ANI quoted DCP South East Bengaluru as saying.

This comes after a bomb threat on Wednesday sent alarm bells ringing in Delhi's North Block, which houses the home ministry office, but was declared a hoax after nothing objectionable was found, officials said.

On May 14, at least eight schools in different parts of Bengaluru received a bomb threat email that was later declared a 'hoax' by the city police.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 06:23 IST
BengaluruBomb threat

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT