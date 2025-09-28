Residents do 'puja', then fill up potholes in Bengaluru's Cox Town

<p>Bengaluru: The Bharathinagar Residents Forum, along with the residents of the Cox Town area, all came together on Saturday morning to hold a puja over one pothole of hundreds on their roads as a form of protest, before filling the potholes themselves. </p>.<p>The residents took things into their own hands by performing a "Homa" to the "pothole gods" in the hope that this would save them from injury and death. </p>.<p>Cox Town Main Road is a major hub connecting hospitals, schools, colleges and a cemetery. </p>.<p>Surendra Ravi, president, Bharathinagar Residents Forum, said: "Many pregnant women use that road to go to hospitals for check-ups and students to their educational institutions. The roads are so dangerous."</p>.CM Siddaramaiah's visit sparks hopes of better ORR, triggers traffic snarls.<p>The area often sees a lot of accidents, with four major accidents in the past two months itself. "The potholes are filled half-heartedly, so debris is scattered on the roads, this later makes all vehicles, especially two-wheelers, to skid," he added. </p>.<p>After many years of neglect where the state of the road had gone from bad to worse, the residents took it upon themselves to fill the potholes with sand, stones and cement. </p>.<p>"We believe that god resides everywhere, even in a mere pothole, so before we filled them up we did puja for the safety of everyone who travels here," Surendra added. </p>.<p>The people took up the responsibility to fill the potholes after they had spotted police officers filling them up. "It is not their job to fix potholes, it's the civic body's job to do so, and since they did not, we did it as residents of the area," he said. </p>