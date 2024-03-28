Bengaluru: Residents of UM Kaval rise against construction on stormwater drain  

Bengaluru: Residents on Wednesday protested against the BBMP's approval to construct a building over a stormwater drain in UM Kaval, Hemmigepura.
They came out in large numbers after the Palike failed to act against the illegal construction.
During the protest, they installed a board saying "entry into UM Kaval is strictly prohibited to dacoits of lakes, rajakaluves and government lands". They also raised awareness about the harmful effects of illegal construction.
Construction of a building over a stormwater drain in UM Kaval Hemmigepura in progress.
Credit: Special Arrangement
They took an oath to collectively fight against the administration to stop illegal construction in the future.
Residents of different apartments along Kanakapura main road also joined the protest.
(Published 27 March 2024, 22:21 IST)