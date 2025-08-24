Resort worker booked for peeping into women’s washroom in Ramanagara

<p>Bengaluru: The Ramanagara police arrested a resort staffer who was caught peeping into the women’s washroom, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The arrested man has been identified as Sandeep, who was booked by the Ramanagara Rural police under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the 27-year-old victim, who worked with a private firm, was at the Shilhaandra Resort in Padarahalli with 20 friends on a day trip on August 20.</p>.<p>She went to the washroom and, since there were no tissues inside, came out and asked Sandeep, who got her some from the bar counter. When she entered the washroom and got ready to use it, she noticed someone peeping from the adjacent washroom and raised an alarm.</p>.Body of a woman found in Bengaluru's Lalbagh lake.<p>Sandeep was caught when he tried to escape and was later arrested by the police. The woman also alleged that other staff members supported Sandeep, locked the resort gates to prevent them from leaving, and refused to show the CCTV footage. Further investigation is underway, police said.</p>