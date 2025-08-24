Menu
Resort worker booked for peeping into women’s washroom in Ramanagara

The arrested man has been identified as Sandeep, who was booked by the Ramanagara Rural police under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 21:45 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 21:45 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeRamanagara

