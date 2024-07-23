Return of ad hoardings may take toll on Bengaluru’s trees

Cut-off box - BBMP clears 8362 flexes books violators The BBMP has removed 8362 illegal flexes and lodged police cases against 142 violators officials said. This marks the first time such a large number of police cases have been registered. The removed flexes included birthday wishes political posters and commercial advertisements. In addition to clearing the flexes and banners the BBMP has collected Rs 1.3 lakh in fines. The BBMP has requested citizens to report illegal flexes by calling 1533 or 9480683939 and providing photographs.