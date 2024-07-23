Return of ad hoardings may take toll on Bengaluru’s trees

Bengaluru: When the government rolls out the new advertisement policy, trees are likely to be the first casualties.
For the first time, the civic body would issue advertisement licences for complete stretches of roads, circles or areas where advertisers can erect hoardings at every 100 metres.
To enable better visibility for billboards, felling trees illegally and pruning them will be common, fear environmentalists. The concerns are genuine as Bengaluru — where roads are shaded by a thick blanket of trees — has history of trees being felled or poisoned for outdoor hoardings, particularly on Outer Ring Road (ORR), Airport Road, and Kanakapura Road, among other major thoroughfares.
With outdoor advertisements making a comeback after a six-year gap, concerned citizens have urged the BBMP to prohibit ads on roads with large trees to protect the city’s green cover. They also suggested that the BBMP requires advertisers to provide a written undertaking ensuring no harm to the trees.
Environmentalist Vijay Nishanth recalled how dozens of trees on many of the arterial roads were hacked to death for providing better visibility to hoardings.
“Even pruning branches need permission, but the rule is not followed. Such was the damage to trees that the Lokayukta had ordered the BBMP to cancel licences of advertisers who harm the environment,” he said, urging the civic body to exempt tree-lined roads from the advertisement zone.
DT Devare, trustee of Bangalore Environment Trust, echoed similar concerns. “Trees blocking the hoardings will surely be chopped unless the BBMP takes a written undertaking from the advertiser with penal action against
violators.
“There should be a clause that the advertiser must not touch the tree,” he said.
A top BBMP official said including tree protection in the ad policy would amount to duplication.
“Relevant legislation to protect trees and the environment already exists,” the official said. “We cannot keep taking a stance on different moral issues in drafting the advertisement policy.”
Cut-off box - BBMP clears 8362 flexes books violators The BBMP has removed 8362 illegal flexes and lodged police cases against 142 violators officials said. This marks the first time such a large number of police cases have been registered. The removed flexes included birthday wishes political posters and commercial advertisements. In addition to clearing the flexes and banners the BBMP has collected Rs 1.3 lakh in fines. The BBMP has requested citizens to report illegal flexes by calling 1533 or 9480683939 and providing photographs.