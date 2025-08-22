<p>Bathinda: A 22-year-old Zimbabwean student, who was allegedly assaulted by a mob on August 13, has succumbed to injuries, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Ziweya Leeroy was allegedly beaten by Dilpreet Singh, a security guard at Guru Kashi University, and eight others.</p>.<p>Leeroy died on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bathinda, where he had been getting treatment.</p>.Noted Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passes away .<p>According to police, on August 12, an argument broke out between Leeroy and the security guard after he found a baseball club in Leeroy's car.</p>.<p>A day later, Dilpreet Singh Singh and his eight other accomplices allegedly attacked Leeroy with sticks, leaving him seriously injured.</p>.<p>A murder charge has now been added to the FIR earlier filed against the nine, eight of whom have been arrested, police said.</p>