Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress MP's 'half-clad' comments on women who complained against Rahul Mamkootathil draw flak

As criticism against his remark mounted from within and outside the Congress party, Sreekandan blamed the media for ‘misinterpreting’ what he had said.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 09:32 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us