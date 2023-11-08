Rise in Aadhaar biometric fraud keeps cops on their toes

Unlike other phishing scams, frauds related to the unauthorised use of Aadhar biometrics neither involve clicking on unknown links nor sharing One Time Passwords (OTPs). The victims only become aware when they receive a debit message from their banks.



In late October, the city’s North-East Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police arrested two men from Bihar who downloaded publicly available registration papers with Aadhaar numbers and thumb impressions from the state government’s Kaveri portal for property registration and used them to siphon off money in two cases.