<p>Bengaluru: A new book showcasing the life's work of veteran artist Prabha Mallesh was launched on Sunday.</p>.<p>The 150-page book , titled 'Rooted in Gold—The Timeless Art of Mysore Paintings', features over 130 works by the 83-year-old painter, selected from more than 600 paintings she has created over five decades.</p>.<p>It was launched on Sunday by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath president BL Shankar, artist Chandranath Acharya, former IAS officer Chiranjeevi Singh and dancer Lakshmi Gopalaswamy.</p>.<p>Prabha began her artistic journey at her home in Chikkamagaluru, painting without formal guidance or training. Post marriage, she received structured training from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and went on to fully embrace the Mysore style.</p>.<p>Her works are known for their depiction of Hindu deities, mythological narratives and temple scenes, marked by delicate lines, intricate brushwork, graceful figures and the detailed use of real gold leaf.</p><p>She has painted the entire Ramayana, with two of her works later selected by the state government for postcards.</p>.<p>Her contribution to Indian art has earned her several honours, including the National Award, Shilpa Guru Award presented by the President of India in 1999 and 2013, Karnataka State Award, Mysore Dasara Award and the Chitrakala Parishath All India Exhibition Award.</p>.<p>Among her notable bodies of work is the palace series, which portrays the kings, queens, dancers and court life of the Mysore kingdom.</p>