Rotary film festival from Nov 3 to 5

Rotary Club of Bangalore’s first-ever film festival kicks off today. Called ‘International Film Festival for a Cause’, the event focuses on emerging careers behind the camera, especially for women.
Over two days, 10 movies from across the globe will be screened, including films from Portugal, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and India. “To inaugurate the festival, we will have a surprise movie screening. The name of the movie is being kept a secret, but it’s a special film,” says Nalini Nanjundayya, president of the club.
The list of films has been curated with the help of acclaimed film critic N Vidya Shankar, who will deliver a brief talk about each movie. “All the movies are women-centric and focus on women-related issues, from patriarchy to other daily struggles,” adds Nalini.
The festival aims to raise funds for women in the field of entertainment. “The field is vast and not just limited to acting. We want to start training programmes for women who are interested in the entertainment industry and want to explore more,” she tells Metrolife.
November 3 and 4, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Donor passes cost Rs 500 per day and are available at the venue.