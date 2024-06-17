Rowdy arrested under Goonda Act

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Varun alias Medda, a rowdy-sheeter, under the stringent Goonda Act on June 14. He has been sent to the Ramanagara jail.
Varun, 27, has a rowdy sheet against him at the Hanumanthanagar police station. Since 2017, he has been named in seven serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, assault, abduction, dacoity and drug peddling.
As Varun was frequently involved in serious crimes, the CCB requested Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime 2) Srinivas Gowda to book him under the stringent Goonda Act, which provides for imprisonment for one year without bail.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda subsequently passed an order to book Varun under the Goonda Act.
Published 16 June 2024, 19:39 IST