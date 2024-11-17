Rowdy-sheeter booked under Goonda Act in Bengaluru, arrested

<p>Bengaluru: The Govindpura police have invoked the stringent Goonda Act against a notorious rowdy-sheeter, Mohammed Shabaz, and sent him to jail, officials said Saturday.</p>.<p>The rowdy-sheeter Shabaz, 27, is a resident of Sarvagna Nagar. Police sources said that Shabaz is involved in 15 serious crimes, including murder, attempt to murder and assault.</p>.Cyberfraud gang lure students with 'currency exchange' offer, open mule accounts in Bengaluru.<p>Shabaz also jumped bail in six cases, the police said. The order was issued on November 14. Shabaz was subsequently arrested and sent to Ballari Jail.</p>