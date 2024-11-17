Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rowdy-sheeter booked under Goonda Act in Bengaluru, arrested

The rowdy-sheeter Shabaz, 27, is a resident of Sarvagna Nagar. Police sources said that Shabaz is involved in 15 serious crimes, including murder, attempt to murder and assault.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 04:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 04:17 IST
Bengaluru newsGoonda Actrowdy sheeter

Follow us on :

Follow Us