Rowdy sheet against those involved in road rage, says Bengaluru Police

Police will open a rowdy sheet against those involved in road rage incidents. In the past month, many cases were reported, especially in the Whitefield division. Videos of such encounters were posted on social media, too. Based on the complaints, police made several arrests, too.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, "Road rage is an act of rowdyism and instills fear in people. It jeopardises law and order, which is unacceptable."
SD Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), hoped the move would improve the law and order situation. “The rowdy sheet will be opened based on the intensity of the case and damage done." He said the extent of intimidation observed during the incident will become the grounds for opening a charge sheet.