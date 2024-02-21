Rowdy-sheeter from Bengaluru with multiple warrants nabbed in Mumbai 

The Bengaluru East police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old rowdy-sheeter, with 10 pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and one proclamation order against him, in Mumbai.
Nasru, also known as Nasrulla, resides in Hegde Nagar and has accumulated at least 15 cases against him across both the Bengaluru Urban and Rural police jurisdictions. NBWs and a proclamation order were issued by courts due to his alleged involvement in multiple instances of robbery, dacoity, and criminal intimidation.
Nasru's arrest follows his suspected participation in a robbery case reported in Govindapura in November 2023. A special team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) D Devaraja, was assembled to track him down.
Despite exhaustive searches within Karnataka, law enforcement agencies failed to obtain any leads and extended their investigation to the neighbouring states, a police officer involved in the operation said. Both technical leads and informants eventually pinpointed Nasru's location in Mumbai. The police arrested him on Sunday.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda revealed Nasru's history of criminal activity, dating back to 2014, with the latest case against him filed in November.
“Using deadly weapons, he used to threaten people and intimidate them. A rowdy-sheet was opened against him in the Govindapura police station on December 15,” Dayananda said. "For the last six months, we have been cracking down on individuals evading court sessions and rowdy elements with NBWs and proclamation orders,” he added.
Dayananda said that the police have taken decisive action against such rowdy-sheeters under IPC sections 229A (failure by person released on bail or bond to appear in court) and 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant).
A police officer from the Govindapura police station said they have secured a seven-day police custody of Nasru. “We want to learn about his involvement in crimes in the city, his source of income and his aides, if any, etc,” he said.
