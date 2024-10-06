Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter arrested for opening fire in air

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a rowdy-sheeter for allegedly firing a country-made pistol into the air last week near southeast Bengaluru’s Gurappanapalya.</p>.<p>The Suddaguntepalya police arrested Sirajuddin alias Buldo, a rowdy-sheeter residing in Gurappanapalya. Investigators seized the country-made weapon in his possession. A preliminary probe revealed that he had purchased the pistol from Bihar, but the police are still trying to verify these claims and identify the supplier.</p>.Bihar duo arrested for murdering friend during drunken brawl in Bengaluru.<p>An officer told <em>DH</em> that Sirajuddin used this pistol to threaten people within his own circle of friends. He knew all the small businessmen in his area and would receive tip-offs whenever any of those businessmen made a profit. The suspect allegedly brandished the pistol and demanded a certain percentage of their profits.</p>.<p>In a similar incident, he fired the pistol into the air while under the influence of alcohol.</p>.<p>The police initiated a case and apprehended the suspect at his home on Thursday. According to the police, this is not the first time Sirajuddin has been caught with a weapon.</p>.<p>He was previously arrested for possessing another country-made pistol, which he also claimed to have bought from Bihar.</p>.<p>A rowdy sheet has been opened against Sirajuddin at the Suddaguntepalya police station due to his frequent involvement in crimes. Previously, he faced more than 10 cases, a few of which have now been closed. Currently, only four cases are active, according to an officer from the southeast division.</p>.<p>The suspect has been booked under the Arms Act, according to the police.</p>