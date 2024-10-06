Home
Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter arrested for opening fire in air

The Suddaguntepalya police arrested Sirajuddin alias Buldo, a rowdy-sheeter residing in Gurappanapalya. Investigators seized the country-made weapon in his possession.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 00:24 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 00:24 IST
