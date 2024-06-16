Rowdy-sheeter Kulla Rizwan behind bars

Bengaluru:The Kempegowda Nagar police arrested rowdy-sheeter Kulla Rizwan from MG Road in central Bengaluru on Wednesday, according to police sources.
Rizwan, also known as Kulla Rizwan, is facing over 23 cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and damaging public property, among others.
Rowdy sheets have been opened against Rizwan in multiple police stations, including KG Nagar, Subramanyapura, Banashankari, Kodigehalli, Thalaghattapura, Kaggalipura, Kothanur, KS Layout, Chennammanakere Achukattu, and Kengeri.
He is accused of a double murder case registered at Subramanyapura police station, with an arrest warrant issued by a Bengaluru court. Additionally, nine other arrest warrants were issued against Rizwan, prompting the police to take action.
A special police team was formed to track down Rizwan, and he was apprehended on MG Road based on information from informants. Subsequently, he was formally arrested, and a Bengaluru court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.
Published 15 June 2024, 22:36 IST