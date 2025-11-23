<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Sunday said they arrested a seventh suspect in the Rs 7.11 crore cash van robbery case.</p><p>The arrested was identified as Rakesh, said to be related to Ravi, another suspect arrested previously.</p><p>"The suspect was arrested in Bengaluru on late Saturday night. Further recovery is yet to be made," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Bengaluru.</p>.Bengaluru ATM cash heist: Cops track down suspects in 54 hours .<p>On Saturday, Bengaluru police announced the arrest of six people who were involved in the robbery on November 19 in southern part of the city. They said that of the Rs 7.11 crore, Rs 6.29 crore was recovered from the robbers.</p><p>Among the arrested were former employees of CMS Info Systems, the company incharge of vans transporting the cash, and Annappa Naik, a police constable attached to the Govindapura station in Bengaluru.</p>