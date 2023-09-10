Home
Rs 9.24 cr collected via pending traffic e-challans in Bengaluru

As of 8:30 pm on Saturday, traffic violators cleared a total of 2,92,792 cases by paying Rs 9,24,62,540 between July 6 and September 9.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 21:49 IST

Bengaluru Traffic Police have collected over Rs 9.24 crore via pending traffic e-challans at the end of the fine concession period on September 9. 

The fine concession was valid only for e-challans issued for traffic violations before February 11 and paid before September 9. 

As of 8:30 pm on Saturday, traffic violators cleared a total of 2,92,792 cases by paying Rs 9,24,62,540 between July 6 and September 9. 

In just nine days in September, a total of 83,027 cases of traffic violations were cleared after violators paid a total of Rs 2,52,59,250, according to traffic police.  

(Published 09 September 2023, 21:49 IST)
