RSS chief Bhagwat captures Tricolour’s essence to define India’s ‘Vishwaguru’ role

Dr Mohan Bhagwat, sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said on Tuesday that the divisive forces which try to break the country will become strong if the people are not strong and united. Hence, everyone should be alert, cautious and work to uphold the message contained in the national flag, he said.
He was addressing the gathering after hoisting the Tricolour on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day organised by Samartha Bharata here.
“We must bring the nation together so that divisive forces do not succeed in their plans. On the positive side, we can teach the world on the basis of the knowledge we possess, our actions, devotion, purity and the abundance we have,” he said.
Quoting the Upanishad verse, ‘Tamasoma Jyotirgamaya,’ (from darkness to light), he said this can be achieved through sacrifice and non-stop work, signified by the saffron in the flag.
“The white in the flag stands for purity, with which one should work for everyone, without selfishness, a result of the saffron. When these are done, green (characterising the Sri Lakshmi), will help attain abundance in intellectual, spiritual, exalted and selfless strength. These are the unceasing messages of the national flag,” he said.
Affirming that the country attained independence to enlighten the world, he stressed that Bharat needs to be capable in order to enlighten the world.
“We worship the Sun, hence we are called Bharat, in which ‘Bha’ signifies light. Surya aradhana can be a meaningful practice on the occasion of Independence Day,” he said.
He said freedom was a continuous process and based on these three messages of the Tricolour, the country needs to go forward. “Our forefathers started the struggle for Independence in 1857, fought for 90 years and finally achieved independence on August 15, 1947,” he said.
Bhagwat said the country should capitalise on its natural resources like land, water, forest and the entire biodiversity for progressive development and lead the world in being self-reliant.
“Understanding the significance of the flag and admiring knowledge is key to understand the world’s need for Bharat,” Bhagwat said. RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, renowned Yoga guru Dr S N Omkar and others were present.