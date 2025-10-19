<p>Iuliia Aslamova, a Russian woman residing in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, shared a post on Instagram saying she pays her house help a salary of Rs 45,000. The viral post has social media in shock, generating discussions across platforms. </p><p>Her video, titled 'I pay my house help in Bengaluru Rs 45,000+. People think I am crazy but hear me out,' explains her reasoning for the salary that many consider astonishing. In the caption, she wrote, "My biggest pride and honor in life is that there hasn’t been a single person who resigned from me until I let them go. (Btw, maybe my scale is too small lol)"</p>.<p>She says how she interviewed at least 20 candidates before hiring a nanny for Elina, her daughter and maintained "a proper checklist of important qualities to look for in a candidate."</p>.Bengaluru: Bishop Cotton students give emotional farewell to bell ringer Das ‘Uncle’. Video goes viral.<p>With extensive focus on quality of work, she said she treats house help as a professional, while providing growth opportunities and incentives. "Your growth, success, and future depend on how many growth opportunities you’re able to grab, observe, and execute," she shared.</p><p>As she reasoned the salary she pays, she stated also following the KPI system. KPI stands for Key Performance Indicators, which measure goals and certain criteria to track someone's performance through their job. The KPI system was introduced in the nanny's second year of employment, "During the first year, we were validating each other. The nanny got a 10 per cent hike. At the beginning of the second year, I introduced a KPI system and allowed her to earn more. In the third year, I offered a full-time job with a 1.7x hike, KPIs." The KPI arrangement gave adequate chances for the house help to earn and grow simultaneously. </p><p>This post caused shockwaves through the internet, many comparing the pay to large giants in various sectors. A foreigner living in India commented, "When you grossly overpay people, the relationship becomes about money, not loyalty. I do pay workers fairly and at the high end of the market rate. I’m generous with holidays, medical bills and bonuses." </p><p>Many agree with this viewpoint, while other applaud Iuliia for bringing this matter to light, and sharing her experience to spread the idea of positive professionalism.</p>