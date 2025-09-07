SAF policeman arrested for raping lawyer

<p>Bengaluru: A police constable from the Special Action Force (SAF) has been arrested for raping a lawyer after promising to marry her, officials said.</p>.<p>Siddegowda alias Siddu, a native of Jamkhandi, Bagalkot district, was booked and arrested by the Basaveshwara Nagar police after the lawyer filed a formal complaint against him.</p>.<p>At the time of the alleged crime, he was posted with the SAF in Mangaluru.</p>.Man, who spent 51 days in jail in rape case, acquitted after woman claims 'misunderstanding'.<p>The lawyer alleged that Siddegowda maintained a relationship with her under the guise of marriage and had sexual intercourse with her after making a solemn promise to marry her. However, he subsequently refused to go through with the marriage, citing their differing caste backgrounds.</p>.<p>Upon learning that a case had been registered against him, Siddegowda reportedly went missing from duty in Mangaluru. A search was launched by the police, which eventually led to his arrest on August 30. He was produced before a court, which has since remanded him in judicial custody.</p>