SAF policeman arrested for raping lawyer

Siddegowda alias Siddu, a native of Jamkhandi, Bagalkot district, was booked and arrested by the Basaveshwara Nagar police after the lawyer filed a formal complaint against him.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 01:16 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 01:16 IST
rapebengaluru crime

