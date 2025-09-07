<p>Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A Maoist, carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The encounter broke out in the morning at Burjuwa Hill in Goilkera police station area.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em>, Kolhan DIG Anuranjan Kispotta said, "An encounter between Maoists and security forces took place in the morning. A body was recovered during a subsequent search operation." IG (operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S told <em>PTI</em>, "The body was identified as that of Amit Hansda alias Aptan, a self-styled zonal commander of CPI(Maoist) who carried a Rs 10 lakh reward." He said the search operation is still underway in the area.</p>.<p>The Chaibasa superintendent of police had received a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in Relaparal area under the jurisdiction of Goilkera police station, another officer said.</p>.<p>Based on the input, teams of security forces carried out a search operation in the morning and an encounter broke out around 6 am, he added.</p>.<p>Seeing that the security forces were overpowering them, the Maoists fled into the dense forests and during the subsequent search operation, Hansda's body was found along with a firearm, the officer added. </p>