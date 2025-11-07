<p>The first edition of Samajamukhi Sahitya Sammelana will be held this weekend. Organised by Samajamukhi Prakashana, it will be inaugurated by prominent literary figures Hampa Nagarajaiah, Baraguru Ramachandrappa and H S Shivaprakash.</p>.<p>Many big names in literature, cinema and the arts are participating in the two-day event.</p>.<p>The festival discusses topics such as literary activism, theatre and society, poetry and resistance, climate crisis and literature’s role, Kannada literary magazines, and contemporary cinema.</p>.<p>Among the panellists are such well-known names as Girish Kasaravalli, Ere Gowda, Vidyashankar, Purushottama Bilimale, Peggy Mohan, and Vasanth Shetty.</p>.Bengaluru: Hindustani classical vocal concert in Banashankari.<p>A panel on language and decolonisation features Bishnu Mohapatra, Peggy Mohan and Rajendra Chenni. Kesari Haravoo, director of ‘Kisan Satyagraha: Tremors of Change?’ and Mahishaa, director of ‘Babasaheb in Bengaluru’, will talk about dissent in a session moderated by writer Amandeep Sandhu.</p>.<p>A session on poetry features H S Shivaprakash, Meena Kandasamy, Sumana Roy and Smitha Sehgal, moderated by Samvartha Sahil.</p>.<p>The event also discusses the novels of Niranjana in his birth centenary year.</p>.<p>Samajamukhi Sahitya Sammelana on November 8 and 9 at Bharat Scouts and Guides Karnataka State Headquarters, Palace Road. </p><p>Details on samajamukhi.com</p>