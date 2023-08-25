‘Sandras’ were water bodies, book recalls

The Bengaluru-based authors offer insights about the river Cauvery and take a close look at the water scarcity plaguing their home city. “While doing our research, we found that all cities had similar water problems, be it Bengaluru which is landlocked, or Lakshadweep, which is surrounded by water, or Chennai which is on the coast. So it really isn’t about how close the place is to the coast. It’s about how one utilises one’s resources,” says Harini.