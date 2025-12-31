Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Scam alert: Don’t click on APK links disguised as festive greetings

In a recent advisory, they warned that cybercriminals are targeting users with malicious third-party Android Package Kits (APKs), disguised as celebratory messages.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 22:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 22:10 IST
Bengaluru newsscamMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us