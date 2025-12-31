Scam alert: Don’t click on APK links disguised as festive greetings

<p>The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) and the Karnataka Criminal Investigation <br>Department (CID) have cautioned the public against clicking on links attached to festive greetings. In a recent advisory, they warned that cybercriminals are targeting users with malicious third-party Android Package Kits (APKs), disguised as celebratory messages. </p>.Chitra Santhe returns to Bengaluru on January 4 with focus on environment. <p>Scammers tend to circulate fake links through platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram or via email and SMS, prompting users to download them under the guise of offers, refunds, or updates. Once installed, these APKs can steal personal and financial information, a senior BCP official warned. He advised citizens to avoid clicking on links attached to photos or videos, and to refrain from downloading celebratory images sent in document format from both known and unknown contacts. These may contain malware, he says.</p>