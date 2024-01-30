Scientists to decode heart and art of sky from January 31 to February 4 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: It was during the Covid-imposed break that scientist Aloke Kumar discovered the joy in photographing the beauty of the skies. Astrophotography became a hobby first, then an obsession.

Kumar will be sharing his knowledge with the public as part of A Celebration of Astronomy – a series of events that is being organised by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI) Public Outreach and Education Committee between January 31 and February 4 here.

Kumar’s master class on beginners’ guide to astrophotography is slated for January 31 at 7.15 pm.

"Basically, I switched from microscope to telescope. I was always admiring the beautiful pictures taken by others of nebulae and night skies. Covid break gave me plenty of time to explore this field," said the associate professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

When he began, Kumar said he had zero knowledge of the subject, and it took him several attempts to get the pictures right. He said it helped that the skies were clear during the Covid time.

"Now, I have learnt the tricks of shooting even through polluted skies and editing the noises in photographs. I feel confident enough to teach people the science and art behind astrophotography," added Kumar.

"We have been organising these outreach programmes aimed at encouraging people towards traditional sciences for little over 10 years now. This is part of the annual meeting of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata that is held in different cities every year. Last year, it was in Indore," said Prof Dibyendu Nandi of IISER Kolkata, who is also the current chairperson of the public outreach and education committee of ASI.

According to Nandi, traditional sciences take outreach seriously and put a lot of thought in curating events.

"We give an open call to host next year’s event at the annual meeting every year. Various scientific institutions get together and pitch to host the event. For this year, the scientific organisations of Bengaluru – IISc, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Astrae (IISc Astronomy club), Kalam Labs, EDISLA and Modern Telescopes – gave a compelling proposal that had all the element for an informative event. So, we chose to hold the 42nd annual meeting in Bengaluru and have those outreach sessions here," said Nandi.