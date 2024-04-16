Scooterist plunges into 10-foot pit dug by BWSSB, dies  

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old scooterist’s Sunday night ride turned deadly as he plunged into a pit dug by the BWSSB near Kommaghatta Circle, southwest Bengaluru.
Two friends riding with the victim, whom the Kengeri traffic police identified as Saddam Pasha, were injured.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Saddam, a resident of Jagjeevan Ram Nagar, rode his scooter with his friends — 25-year-old Umraj Pasha and 17-year-old Mubarak Pasha — on 100 Feet Road, SMV Layout, at 8.30 pm.
The trio were headed towards Kommaghatta Circle when a speeding Saddam lost control of the bike, crashed through the barricade and plunged into the 10-feet pit dug by the BWSSB for pipeline work to supply drinking water.
Performing wheelies?
Though local residents alleged that they were performing wheelies, the police refuted the claims.
“We have no evidence,” said a senior officer attached to the Kengeri traffic police station. “All that we can say at the moment is that they fell into the pit after speeding and crashing through the barricades.”
Saddam suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Both the pillion riders are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kengeri.
The Kengeri traffic police have filed an FIR against Saddam for rash and negligent driving, causing hurt to people through a rash and negligent act, and causing death by negligence, according to relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They have also mentioned the BWSSB officials and the contractor responsible for the construction work in their FIR.
Barricaded with signboard
The trio fell into the 20-feet wide and 10-feet deep pit dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
Speaking to DH, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V said that a pit was dug to fit a butterfly valve to regulate water flow in the 56-km drinking water pipeline connecting Vajarahalli and Chokkanahalli. It was dug up to install a wall chamber.
The trio reportedly moved aside the first set of metal barricades 300 metres away from the pit and crashed into a second set of barricades erected just before the pit, he added.
Manohar said that the board is awaiting the police report to ascertain if they must pay the victim's family compensation.
A BWSSB statement noted that the preliminary probe does not reveal any shortcomings in the precautionary measures taken by the officials.
The BWSSB chairman, who visited the spot on Monday, said, "All precautionary measures that needed to be taken were in place. Police have taken up the investigation. If the final report reveals any shortcomings in safety, we are ready to take action against the personnel concerned."
He added that officials have been instructed to be extra vigilant at all spots where work has been taken up to prevent any untoward incidents.