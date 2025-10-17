<p>Bengaluru: Tension prevailed at the Vijayapura Town Municipal Council on Bengaluru’s northern outskirts on Thursday following the death of a Second Division Assistant (SDA), allegedly due to harassment by municipal members.</p>.<p>Pavan R Joshi (38) reportedly died of a brain stroke on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Enraged relatives placed his body in front of the municipal office in Devanahalli taluk and staged a protest demanding the arrest of municipal member, Hanifullah.</p>.<p>Protesters alleged that Hanifullah had harassed Joshi and pressured him to manipulate accounts, which led to his death.</p>.SDA ends life in office in Karnataka, blames tahsildar in video.<p>The protest brought work at the municipal office to a halt, with agitators blocking entry and exit points and thrashing a photograph of Hanifullah with slippers.</p>.<p>R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.</p>.<p>Following a complaint from Ananya Joshi, the deceased’s wife, Vijayapura police have booked Hanifullah, and municipal members JN Srinivas and Muniraju under BNS Section 108 (abetment to suicide). An investigation is underway.</p>