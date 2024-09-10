Sedan crashes into median on Lingarajapuram main road; none injured

Bengaluru: A sedan crashed into the cement median on Lingarajapuram main road on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The crash, which occurred around 12.15 pm, caused congestion along the stretch that connects the Bangalore East railway station to the Outer Ring Road, Kalyan Nagar, Hennur and beyond.

The car was seen tilted on its left side, with its front right wheel over the median and the back right wheel leaning against the median. A liquid, most likely engine oil, was leaking from beneath the bonnet.