Senior Bescom executive among 3 govt officials arrested for taking bribe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has arrested three government officials and a car driver for taking bribes in two separate cases, officials said on Thursday.
The arrested were Nagraj ML, Chief General Manager, Operations (Electrical) at Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom); his driver Murali Krishna; Naveen Thotaganti, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) at Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB); and GH Mallapur, Assistant Engineer (AE), KIADB.
In the first case, Lokayukta police arrested Krishna red-handed accepting Rs 7,50,000 at the vehicle parking. Officials said Krishna acted at Nagraj's behest.
According to the complainant, Nagraj had demanded the sum to change the electrical connection from commercial tariff to industrial tariff. A case has been registered against the duo under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
In the second case, the sleuths caught Thotaganti and Mallapur when they accepted a bribe of Rs 1,20,000, the officials said.
The suspects had demanded Rs 1,50,000 for project approval to construct a factory at Sompura Industrial Area in Nelamangala, as per the complainant.
A case has been registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.